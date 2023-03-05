Braintrust (BTRST) Price Tops $0.92 on Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $74.07 million and $662,792.30 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00004111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

