BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 1.6 %
LND traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 31,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.
