BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 1.6 %

LND traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 31,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 531,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 114,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter valued at $154,000.

(Get Rating)

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.