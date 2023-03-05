BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Update

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,350,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 18,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $568,934.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,127,601.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,662.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,200,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $7,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 953,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 875,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 111.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 778,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.