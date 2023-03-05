Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 270,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 56,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $490.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Brilliant Earth Group

BRLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

