Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 894,506 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

