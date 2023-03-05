Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
