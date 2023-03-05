Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target at $41.83

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Cowen increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,390.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 37.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 56,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 137,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $4,144,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

