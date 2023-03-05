Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target at $68.50

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CZR opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $82.90.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.