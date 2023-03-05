Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target at $68.50

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.77.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of CZR opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $82.90.
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
