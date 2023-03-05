Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Price Target at C$4.44

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

CHR has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$3.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.07. The stock has a market cap of C$653.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.