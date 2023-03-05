Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Price Target at C$12.94

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.47.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$9.24 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.99 and a 1 year high of C$10.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.