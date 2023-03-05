Brokerages Set Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) PT at $13.00

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities downgraded Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

NYSE HSC opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. Harsco has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $665.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Harsco by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

