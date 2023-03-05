Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $202.55

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $146.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,276. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,905,000 after purchasing an additional 409,241 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 337,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 294,917 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after buying an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.