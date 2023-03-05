Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target at $15.17

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. UBS Group upped their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 124.42%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

