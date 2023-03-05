Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price at C$60.88

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.88.

TECK.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$57.85 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.68 and a 1-year high of C$62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.