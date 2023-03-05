Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price at $24.53

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 226,667 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after buying an additional 282,580 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after buying an additional 101,157 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

