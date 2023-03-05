Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) is Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,682 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises about 3.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $42,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -225.00%.

BEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

