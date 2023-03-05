Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BRTHY opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Brother Industries had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.