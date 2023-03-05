BTIG Research Lowers Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target to $3.00

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 115.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 0.7 %
Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67.
Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.