BTIG Research Lowers Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target to $3.00

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 115.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 0.7 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $53,957.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 454,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,096.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,993,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,089,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $53,957.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 454,549 shares in the company, valued at $709,096.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,317,603 shares of company stock valued at $9,235,816 over the last 90 days. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

