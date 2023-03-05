Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Buffalo Coal shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Buffalo Coal Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$14.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.

See Also

