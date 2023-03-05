Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.75-$9.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.59 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.44 and its 200 day moving average is $175.86. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

