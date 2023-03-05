Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $120.67 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and $629,223.27 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Platform Tomato Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

