Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.42% of Cable One worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,746,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 35.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65,395 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,052,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 132.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One stock opened at $692.23 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,576.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $752.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $829.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.56 by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.84 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

