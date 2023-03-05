Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Up 24.9% in February

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 565.2% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,729 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 265,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

CATC traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,488. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $602.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.45 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 12.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CATC. Raymond James began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.