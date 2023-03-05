Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.15.

NYSE:BNS opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,261,000 after buying an additional 1,423,155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,752,000 after buying an additional 2,262,915 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,692,000 after buying an additional 19,354,619 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after buying an additional 659,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after buying an additional 5,474,720 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

