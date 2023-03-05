Canaccord Genuity Group Increases ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Price Target to GBX 180

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ME Group International Trading Up 2.9 %

LON:MEGP opened at GBX 141.50 ($1.71) on Wednesday. ME Group International has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 146.50 ($1.77).

Get ME Group International alerts:

ME Group International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.