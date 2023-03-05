Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,200 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 2,159,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,710.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDPYF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CDPYF remained flat at $35.90 during trading hours on Friday. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

