Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,200 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 2,159,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,710.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on CDPYF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CDPYF remained flat at $35.90 during trading hours on Friday. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.
Read More
