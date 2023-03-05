Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Update

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CADL shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of CADL stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.72. 18,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,681. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

(Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.