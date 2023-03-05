Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Holdings Boosted by Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Capri accounts for about 2.2% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Capri stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.28.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

