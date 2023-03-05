Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Get Capri alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Capri by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.