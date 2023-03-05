Cardano Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.70 billion and approximately $191.44 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.75 or 0.06989515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00028185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00054312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00024167 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001141 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,538,184,454 coins and its circulating supply is 34,680,076,149 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

