Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,668,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 4,129,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.8 days.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRLFF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,391. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.0449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.84%. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cardinal Energy

CRLFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.