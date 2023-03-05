Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Increased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $75.20 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

