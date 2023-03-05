CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CARG. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.82.
CarGurus Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:CARG opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.57.
CarGurus Company Profile
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
