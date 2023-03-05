CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CARG. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.82.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,443,000 after acquiring an additional 95,846 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,233 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,276,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarGurus by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

