CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CARG. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

About CarGurus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 17.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.