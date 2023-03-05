CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CARG. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.82.
CarGurus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Trading of CarGurus
About CarGurus
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarGurus (CARG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.