Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $265.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.68. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $217.92 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Further Reading

