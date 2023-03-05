Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,500 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 833.1 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSIOF remained flat at $10.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

