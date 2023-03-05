Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in February

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,633,400 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 7,527,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,030.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWQXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Handelsbanken upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.25.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

CWQXF remained flat at $14.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. Castellum AB has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Featured Stories

