CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. CDW has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

