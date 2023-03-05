Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,083,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 559,635 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up about 15.3% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $78,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.21.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

See Also

