Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centene Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.07. 2,921,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,176. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading

