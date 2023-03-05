Centrifuge (CFG) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001277 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $17.13 million and $319,866.80 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00424180 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.47 or 0.28671759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.29007408 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $285,612.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.