Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,135.75

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,135.75 ($13.71) and traded as low as GBX 1,020 ($12.31). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,045 ($12.61), with a volume of 29,919 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Cerillion Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £308.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3,265.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,135.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.81.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

Featured Stories

