Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 829,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,397.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTOUF remained flat at $9.64 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. Charter Hall Group has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Charter Hall Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

