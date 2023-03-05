Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stake Boosted by Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,733 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for approximately 10.8% of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC owned 1.91% of Chesapeake Energy worth $241,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,483,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 51.0% during the third quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,035,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 89,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

CHK stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.