Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Reaches $832.91 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $832.91 million and $44.21 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chiliz has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,503,543 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared toward mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.

Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

