China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of CICHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 53,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $15.71.
