China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CICHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 53,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

