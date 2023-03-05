China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 1,702,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,733.3 days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHOLF remained flat at $1.07 during trading hours on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

