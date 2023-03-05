China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 1,702,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,733.3 days.
China Oilfield Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHOLF remained flat at $1.07 during trading hours on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.
China Oilfield Services Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Oilfield Services (CHOLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.