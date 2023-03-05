Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, March 6th.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of CDTX opened at $1.56 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 606,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cidara Therapeutics

A number of analysts have commented on CDTX shares. StockNews.com lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

