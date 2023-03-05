Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,071. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

