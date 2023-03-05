Citigroup Increases Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $8.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $199,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,795,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,969,499.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 64,900 shares of company stock valued at $528,922. 94.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,336.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after buying an additional 1,691,435 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

