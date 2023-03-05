City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

City Office REIT Price Performance

City Office REIT stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $339.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

City Office REIT Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in City Office REIT by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

