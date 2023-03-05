City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.
City Office REIT Price Performance
City Office REIT stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $339.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $18.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
